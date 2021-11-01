Funeral services for Mr. David Franklin Roper, 67, of Katy, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Friday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Roper passed from this life on October 25, 2021, at Vibra Life Assisted Living in Katy. He was born December 26, 1953, in Henderson to the late Lavern and Delores (Romans) Roper. After his education, David moved to the Houston area in the late 1970s and made it his home. His career was in management, and he was the manager at Celebration Station, Discovery Zone, Randall’s Food and worked in Katy School. David loved to cook, always trying new things, but loved old family recipes also. Mr. Roper loved his nieces and nephews and took the three boys on vacation. He also had a green thumb and could grow anything. His family would take him plants that were about dead and he would bring them back to life. David would try to help anyone he could. Mr. Roper also sang in First Baptist Church of Houston Christmas pageants for many years. He loved Dr Pepper. Old commercials advertised that 10, 2 & 4 was the time to drink it, and he could always find a way to make it those times, “doc time” as he said.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-nephew, Ryker Mulkern.
Survivors include his brother, Steve Roper and wife Susan of Sumrall, Mississippi, and their children, Kevin Roper, Jared Roper and his family, and Kelli Davis and her family; sister, Rebecca Mulkern and husband Ken of Valley View, and their children, Shawn Mulkern and his family, and Erin Morgan and her family; as well as a host of cousins, other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
