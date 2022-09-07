Services for Mr. David F. Johnson, 90, of Tyler, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Alba. Mr. Johnson passed away September 4, 2022, in Tyler. He was born February 11, 1932, in Circleville, Ohio, to Forest Elsworth & Marcella Hampshire Johnson. David married Rose Ann Raymond in Norwalk, Ohio, on July 21, 1951.
He was a member of the Masons at Singara Grotto Hall of Sandusky, Ohio. Mr. Johnson was a pilot, scuba diver, fisherman, and hunter. He especially enjoyed traveling around the globe with his grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Walz. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Ann Johnson of Tyler; his two daughters, Rebecca and Marcella; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Strickland, Ethan Strickland, and Steve Strickland.
The family will receive friends at 12 p.m., Friday, September 9, before the service.
To plant a tree in memory of David Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.