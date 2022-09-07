Candle

Services for Mr. David F. Johnson, 90, of Tyler, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. 

Interment will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Alba. Mr. Johnson passed away September 4, 2022, in Tyler. He was born February 11, 1932, in Circleville, Ohio, to Forest Elsworth & Marcella Hampshire Johnson. David married Rose Ann Raymond in Norwalk, Ohio, on July 21, 1951. 

