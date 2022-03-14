David A. Schilling, 72, of Lake Cherokee, TX, passed away March 8, 2022, after a months-long illness.
Services for Mr. Schilling will be held on Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1700 Elm St. in Henderson, TX with Bishop Fred Bassett officiating, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Dave was born March 29, 1949, in Chicago, IL, to George and Mary Grace Schilling. In 1967, he graduated from William Howard Taft High School in Chicago. He attended Wright Jr. College in Chicago before serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Northern California Mission. He furthered his education in Mechanical Engineering at Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. He spent many years in the Midwest and later East Texas working in the engineering field, most recently with Say Plastics out of Jacksonville. Dave was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was affectionately called “Boppa Choo-Choo” by many of his grandchildren, a name referencing his avid love of S Gauge model trains. His train hobby always included a dedicated room in his home or shop for his full-scale train set up. He grew up with a love of hunting and gun collecting passed along from his father and could engineer a solution to any problem. In recent years, he enjoyed attending the Lake Cherokee Fishing Club. Dave was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Henderson and dedicated many years of service to his church. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Gerry (Gorman) Schilling, of Lake Cherokee; children, Aaron (Jill) Schilling of Greensburg, IN, John (Holly) Schilling of Henderson, NV, Jimm (Myra) Schilling of Columbus, IN, and Katy (David) Jordan of Kingwood, TX. Extended family including Jason Jorgensen and Julie (Brad) Jorgensen of Oklahoma, 14 grandchildren; Sister Avis (Steven) Sorensen of Holmen, WI, and many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, son and daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren by marriage. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, beloved sister, Leslie and loving wife of 23 years, Carol (Malone) Schilling.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13th, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, 401 N. Martin St., Kilgore, TX 75662.
