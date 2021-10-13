Funeral services for Mr. Dave E. Crim, 68, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bill Kuykendall, Rev. Frank Lane, and Rev. Luke Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 12 at the funeral home.
Mr. Crim passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. He was born May 5, 1953, in Henderson to the late Parker Lee and Margaret (Wade) Crim. Dave had worked as a Design Technician for KSA Engineers. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He especially loved his grandbabies! He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Crim; and brother, Gary Crim.
Survivors include: his wife of 44 years, Reba Crim of Henderson; son, Dave B. Crim and wife Magen of Laneville, and daughter, Erica Sudeck and husband Jason of Bridgewater, VA; seven grandchildren, Caleb Crim, Colby Crim, Caylin Crim, Riley Sudeck, Samantha Sudeck, Kyle Sudeck, and Keegan Sudeck; sister, Vicki Cheney and husband Jeff of Little Elm; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Michael Scarber, Brandon Scarber, Cory Hawkins, Pat Brown, Michael Marshall, and Patrick Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Richard, Stevan Gelwick, Howard Korff, Stanley Brown, Max Holden, and Bruce Hand.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5433 Westheimer Rd Ste 300. Houston, TX 77056.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.