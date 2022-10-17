Woodall

Darryl Woodall was born in Electra, Texas, on July 1, 1938, and passed away in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 2022. Darryl was preceded in death by his spouse of 44 years, Gary L. Bergner. Darryl will be missed by his family, special neighbors, and dear friends. 

A celebration of Life was held on September 1, at Bradshaw Carter Memorial, in Houston. 

