Woodall

Darryl G. Woodall, passed away in Houston, Texas, on August 5, 2022, just after his 84th birthday.  He was a beloved husband, godfather, brother, uncle, friend, and retired counselor.  Darryl was born in Electra, Texas, on July 1, 1938, to “Gip” and Blanche Woodall.  His family moved to New London, Texas, in 1939. He attended London schools from kindergarten until high school graduation, in 1956. Darryl was involved in many activities; on Sundays he would join his mother, and family, at the Baptist church, and in the evenings, he would join his friends at the M.Y.F. (Methodist Youth Fellowship).  He was also a member of the high school band, where he played trombone; opening the door for him to be a part of the Kilgore College Ranger band, which traveled with and accompanied the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes.  At an early age, he had learned to play piano, which contributed to his lifelong love of music. 

After graduating from Kilgore College, Darryl continued his education at East Texas State University, graduating with a BA degree in Business.  He moved to Houston, Texas, where he taught in the Houston school district for several years, followed by a move to the Spring Branch ISD system. Later he added a Master of Arts degree in Counseling from Sam Houston State University and moved into a position as a high school counselor for Spring Branch ISD; over the years he worked with students on several campuses including Memorial High School, Stratford High School, and Westchester High School.