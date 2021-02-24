Darleen Wright, 75, of Arp, Texas, went to be with The Lord on February 18, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Darleen was born September 14, 1945, in Kilgore, Texas to the late Elbert and Gertrude Gee Cooper.
Funeral Services for Darleen will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton, with Reverends Ronnie Yarber and Harold Tucker officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home.
She married her late husband Johnny Wright April 13, 1990, in Kilgore, Texas. He preceeded her in death on July 11, 2017. They founded and pastored many churches in the East Texas area, namely Liberty Baptist in Henderson, Texas, and Grace Herald Baptist Church in New London.
She enjoyed fellowship with her family and friends, singing, quilting, and most of all she loved The Lord, Jesus Christ.
Darleen is preceeded in death by her parents, her husband Reverend Johnny Wright, her siblings, Elbert Cooper, Willene Elliott, Gladys “Goose” Beasley, and Jenetta “PeaVine” Fears.
She leaves behind her family who will cherish her memory forever, her son and his wife, Shane and Rosa Thompson of San Antonio; her daughter and her husband, Kit and Waylon Whittenberg of Overton; sons and their wives, Marty Wright of Winnfield, Louisiana, Rodney Wright of Plano, Texas, and Marcus and Erika Wright of Arp; siblings and their spouses, Kenneth and Sheryl Cooper, Butch and Georgie Cooper, Roger Cooper, Shirley and W.D Elliot, Tootie and Morris Bass; along with fifteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and numerous neices, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Herald Baptist Church-Missions Fund. Please mail all donations to 3517 CR 124 N. Overton, Texas 75684.
