Memorial services for Mr. Daniel “Danny” William Maines, 63, of Henderson will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Mr. Maines passed away February 4, 2020 in Longview. Cremation arrangements are with Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. He was born Jan. 3, 1957 in Shreveport, LA to the late Merlin and Catherine Maines. Danny was an electrician, and had worked at Luminant for 40 years. He also served his country in the US Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Maines. Survivors include: his wife, Eddie Maines of Henderson; daughters, Kimber Smith and husband Jason of Henderson, and Heather Banda and husband Xavier of Henderson, and step-son, Kameron Moyer and wife Courtney of Cash; sisters, Kathy Maines of Galveston, Carol Day and husband Gary of Longview, and sister-in-law, Lorica Smith of Tatum; grandchildren, Kinley, Loralei, Hadley, and Gavin; and nephews, Ralph Maines of Galveston, Mitch Wright of Miami, FL, and Ken Wright of Sewell, NJ. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
