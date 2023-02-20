Woods

A celebration of the life of Mr. Dallas W. Woods, 90, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs officiating. The family received friends following the service in the mall area of the church on Saturday.

Interment preceded the service at the church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.