A celebration of the life of Mr. Dallas W. Woods, 90, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs officiating. The family received friends following the service in the mall area of the church on Saturday.
Interment preceded the service at the church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Woods passed from this life on February 16, 2023, in Henderson. He was born December 10, 1932, in Big Spring, Texas. After graduating from high school in Big Spring, Dallas spent four years in the United States Navy. Upon being discharged, he attended Texas Tech University, receiving his BBA degree in May, 1957, with a major in accounting. After working for the Air Force and the Internal Revenue Service for several years, Dallas moved to Lamesa in 1963 and was a partner in the C.P.A. firm of Wilton, Woods, and Coffey until beginning his banking career in May, 1970, joining the First National Bank of Lamesa as Trust Officer and internal auditor. He would later attend the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, completing the Trust Major in 1972. He later attended the National School of Bank Investments. Dallas was promoted to Vice President and Trust Officer in 1972 and became Executive Vice President and Trust Officer and was elected to the Board of Directors in February, 1978.
Dallas has been active in community activities, having served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Lamesa Rotary Club, and the United Fund. He served as President of the Dawson County Senior Citizen Board of Directors, a director of the Baptist Memorial Geriatrics Hospital at San Angelo, as director of the Lamesa Industrial Foundation and is a Deacon at First Baptist Church. After the move to Henderson in 1988, Dallas was employed with Texas Bank where he served from November, 1988 until December, 1995, retiring as Vice President. He was also active with the Henderson Rotary Club and served on the Board of Directors and as President for the Disciples Homes of Northeast Texas, Inc., now the Chalice Apartments. Mr. Woods was a long-time, active member of First Baptist Church, and he was a devoted family man and enjoyed the annual family reunion in West Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father A.L. Woods, mother and step-father Mildred and Bill Petrofsky, wife of 67 years Dorothy Woods, and sisters LaFaye Hudson and husband Bobby and Valena Allen.
Survivors include his son, Thomas Dale Woods of Waco; daughter, Devon Phenix and husband Rusty of Henderson; brother-in-law, Kirby Allen of Salina, Kansas; grandchildren, Macy Phenix Davis and husband Jarrett and their children Addie Mae, Ana Grace, and Jack Thomas Davis, Madison Phenix Echols and husband Ryan and their children Hadley Jane, Harper Sage, and Hudson Bear Echols, and Micah Phenix and wife Lauren and their children Eloise Michele and Lucy Woods Phenix; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Children’s Building Fund at 207 W. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652.
