For this reason, the day of our death is a precious day to God. Psalm 116:15
Dale T. McGuire Jr. was called home September 14, 2021. He was born on October 18, 1940, in San Diego, CA.
He is preceded in death by his father Dale T. McGuire Sr., mother Mary Bell McGuire, wife Mary Jo McGuire, brother Twain McGuire, brother Leonard Darvis McGuire and daughter Terry McGuire.
Dale leaves behind Mary Harrington, a wonderful and loving wife of 20 years. He is also survived by 7 children. Steven McGuire of Princeton, TX, Cindy McGuire (Mark) of McKinney, TX, Debbie Rudin (Forrest) of Wheatridge, CO, David Soeder (Sherry) of Rockwall, TX, Deanna Branham (Chris) of Bertram, TX, Lisa Anthony (Jimmy) of Nacogdoches, TX and Craig Harrington (Rachel) of Kilgore, TX.
Dale was also blessed with 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He took great pride in counting up the multitude.
He owned and operated a septic business in Rusk County and could always be called upon to help those in need. He and Mary took annual vacations to the Tx Gulf Coast to salt water fish, enjoy fresh seafood and spend valuable time on the beach with their family and friends.
Celebration of Life service to be held at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home on September 25, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. with internment at Clarksville Cemetery in Clarksville, TX. Officiated by Pastor Chris Branham.
The family wishes to thank the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Henderson Memorial Hospital and Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home for their exceptional care.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
