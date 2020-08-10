Funeral services for Mr. Dale Robert Johnson, age 59 of Mount Enterprise were held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the East Holley Spring Baptist Church, CR 3122, Mount Enterprise. Burial followed at the Camp Ground Cemetery under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Dale Robert Johnson was born on April 5, 1961 to M.L. Johnson and Christine Caddell Johnson in Rusk County, Texas. On August 5, 2020, he departed this earthly life at UT Health in Henderson, Texas.
At a young age, Dale united with the Zion Grove CME Church in Cushing, Texas. Throughout his lifetime, Dale continued to attend services at various churches in his community.
Dale was a 1980 graduate of Mt. Enterprise High School. Following graduation, he attended TSTI in Waco, Texas where he earned a certification in Auto Body Repair. His interest in cars was sparked at a young age as he assisted his father and brother, Carl, at their family owned business--C&D Auto Repair. Dale was employed at Circle Olds Cadillac in Henderson, Texas for many years before becoming self-employed at Johnson’s Paint and Body Shop.
In addition to his interest in automotive repair work, Dale loved preparing meals for his family and friends on his much-loved bar-b-que pit. He also enjoyed spending time at the farm with his beloved cows. Anyone who knew Dale, knew to be prepared because he was always ready to throw out a joke because he was always ready to have a good time.
On January 27, 1990, Dale married Carla Stein. To this union, his only child was born--Sierra LeRae’. Sierra was definitely the apple of his eye. Anyone who engaged in conversation with him would surely hear about Sierra’s latest adventures. Dale was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most people knew that it only took a call and Dale would be there. His friendliness and giving nature are traits that he will always be known for.
He is preceded in death by his parents, M.L. and Christine Johnson as well as his grandparents, Ozean and Corine Caddell and Marion and Roberta Johnson. Also, his siblings Tina Rettig, Sandra Vanzandt, Billy Williams, Charlie Williams, and Robert Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Sierra LeRae’ Johnson, grandson and best friend, Hastin Luke Johnson and the mother of his child, Carla Johnson; also his siblings--Carl Johnson (Lisa), Cathy Miller and Tammy Whitaker (Reginald), Peggy Odom, Linda Roquemore, Susan Mallory, Greg Williams, Michael Williams, Bobby Williams and Archie Newman.; aunts--Brenda Williams, Carolyn Simpson, Matry Sanders, Ceresta Woods and Cornelia Johnson; mother-in-law--Mary Stein He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Christian Hammett, Kevin Johnson, Jamie Allen, Jonathan Miller, Jeremy Simon and Anthony McClelland.
Honorary pallbearers are Hastin Luke Johnson, Royrick Roberts, Rory Roberts, and Jaevion Bagley.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
