Funeral services for Mrs. Dale Little Woolverton, 82, of Laneville, formerly of Tyler, were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Vaughn officiating. Interment followed at Holleman Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Dale was born October 3, 1937, in Rusk County to the late Harvey and Jimmie Little. After a lengthy illness, Dale passed away on June 7, 2020, in Laneville. She was saved and baptized at an early age and served in the Baptist Church throughout her life.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a graduate of Laneville High School and attended Draughns Business School in Wichita Falls. She worked as a secretary and operated a Day Care in her home for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Jimmie Little; husband, Jim David “J.D.” Woolverton; son, Jerry Woolverton; twin grandsons, Jay and Jeremy Woolverton; sisters, Tempy Little Robertson and Martha Rue Little; and one brother, Elton Ray Little.
She is survived by one daughter, Janie Elizabeth Oechsner of Tyler; two sons, Jeffrey Dale Woolverton of Mt. Enterprise and John Michael Woolverton of Tyler; brothers, Harvey Little Jr. of Highlands and Rick Little of Whitehouse; sisters, Betty Sue Stanley of Jacksonville, Isabel Pepper of Laneville, and Ann Wade of Tyler; four granddaughters, Elizabeth, Hannah, Emma, and Gracie; four grandsons, Justin, Hayden, Brandon, and Leyton; and one great-grandson, Zachary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Johnson, Shane Little, Stacy Little, Tom Pepper, Brent Woolverton, and Joe Woolverton.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
