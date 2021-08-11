Graveside services for Mr. Dale Farrow, 70, of Overton, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Farrow passed from this life on August 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1950, in Lewisville and grew up attending Lewisville schools, playing bass guitar as a teen in the high school bandl. After graduation, he attended the University of North Texas before setting out into the workforce. Dale had stints as a butcher, working for Texas Instruments, and Matco Tools. In 1983, he moved to East Texas and founded Reclamation Contractors of Texas which he owned and operated until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edna (Eggers) Farrow.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Farrow of Overton; children, Nathan Farrow and wife April of Turnertown, Lindsay Farrow of Longview, Jeremy Farrow of Longview, and Serenity Rose Farrow of Overton; step-son, Joey Wood of Overton; sisters, Wanda Lipscomb and husband Larry of Flower Mound, and Rhonda Farrow of McKinney; grandchildren, Whitnie Richardson, Ami’ Vidrine, Natalie Farrow, Stormie LeJeune, Summer LeJeune, and Colt LeJeune; great-grandchildren, Maycee Vidrine, Jayden Vidrine, Nathaniel Rios, Alec Rios, and Remi Richardson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Vinson, Jeremy Farrow, Lindsay Farrow, Joey Wood, Ross Richardson, and Jamye Vidrine.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
