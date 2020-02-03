Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Daisy Lee Bell, 90, of Longview, Texas, formerly of Fairplay, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Rick Webb officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Daisy Lee Hopper Bell was born April 3, 1929 in Harrold, Texas. She passed this life January 26, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Daisy was the sixth of seven children born to the marriage of William Wilder and Lena Belle Register Hopper. She was raised and schooled in Neches, Texas where she graduated Salutatorian of her class. There she would meet George Wayne Bell, they married and together raised three children and celebrated 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bell worked as secretary registrar at the high school for Carthage I.S.D. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church. She and husband George worked in auctioneering and estate sales. She loved spending time with friends and taking a peaceful walk. She is also preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Clifford, A.Q., J.C., and Noah Hopper; sisters, Dorothy Whitehead, and Mattie Dansby.
Mrs. Bell is survived by her loving children, Rodney Bell and wife Patty of Kilgore, Rhonda Gibson and husband Danny of Granbury, Connie Andrews and husband Dennis of Melissa; granddaughter, Hannah Bell of Austin; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
