D.A. Brian, Jr., passed away at Autumn Leaves Nursing Home on December 21, 2021. D.A requested cremation. Burial will be in the Oak Knoll Cemetery in Bellville, TX.
D.A. was born in Bellville, TX on September 4, 1929, to the late D.A. Brian and Pearl Stanford Brian. D.A. graduated from Lamar High School in Richmond, TX in 1949. He worked for the Texas Highway Department summers and after school. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on February 15, 1951. The Navy sent him to Machinist School at Great Lakes, Illinois. He served on the Destroyer Lender USS Hamul AD 20 for three years, six months of sea duty during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on January 7, 1955.
After Navy service, he attended and graduated from Sam Houston University with a BS Degree. At this time he met and married Peggy Hildebrandt on December 21, 1957, a union that lasted 64 years. After graduation D.A. worked at the Probation Dept. in Harris County (Houston) as a juvenile probation officer in the District Court and at Harris County Boys School as a Probation and Parole officer.
In 1960, D.A. and Peggy moved to Victoria, TX, where he was the chief probation officer and held that position for ten years.
D.A. and Peggy loved East Texas and visited the area many times while competing in field trials with their beloved beagle hounds. They contacted a Henderson realtor and found the beautiful farm where they began their cow/calf operation which continued for 38 years.
D.A. was preceded in death by his father, D.A. Brian, his mother Pearl Stanford Brian and stepfather Joe Meadows, sister Marie Chandler, sister Juanita Foster and brother-in-law Arrell Foster. He is survived by four nephews and one niece.
D.A. and Peggy have been blessed with so many friends and a loving church family. There will be a visitation at First Free Will Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army. PO Box 36607, Dallas, TX 75235 or the ASPCA Guardians, 424 E. 92 St. New York, NY, 10128 or the charity of your choice.
Peggy would like to thank the Autumn Leaves Nursing staff and Angel Care Hospice for their loving care.
