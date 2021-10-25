Graveside services for Mrs. Curtis Brooks Morris, 94, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Pat Adams officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Morris passed from this life on October 21, 2021, at Panola Nursing Home in Carthage. She was born May 25, 1928, in Rusk County to the late Jesse and Mary Bell (Bridges) Brooks. She had a Bachelor’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master’s Degree from Texas Woman’s University. Curtis worked as secretary to Henderson ISD Superintendent and later retired from her dream job as Henderson High School Librarian. Curtis was the proud co-owner of Morris Hereford Farms, FairPlay General Store, and Morris Metal Works. She was a faithful and active member of First Christian Church, Henderson, TX. She loved to travel, seeing the beauty of almost all 50 states. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and quilting with her Chapman Community friends. Mrs. Morris greatly enjoyed conducting research into the ancestry of Crim, Brooks, Morris and several other family histories of the Chapman Community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Robert Morris Jr. Who she proudly supported in his service as Vice President to Citizens State Bank in Henderson, TX.; and sister, Doris Kimmey.
She will be greatly missed by her only child Robert (Bob) Edward Morris III and her only grandchild Robert Edward Morris IV.
The friends and family of Curtis Morris would like to thank the staff and aides of Panola Nursing Home as well as the students of the Panola Nursing School for their continued love, support, care, and help.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.