A celebration of the life of Mrs. Cricket Robinson, 81, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Orr officiating.
Mrs. Robinson passed from this life on January 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 25, 1938, in Carlisle to the late Ernest and Frances (Kennedy) Commins and lived most all of her life in Rusk County. Mrs. Robinson loved her dogs and enjoyed the outdoors and working in the garden with her husband Bryant. She was also a big fan of country music, especially Conway Twitty. Cricket spent several years as a sales clerk for Quick Copy and thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent there. She attended West Main Baptist Church and and most recently First Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bryant Preston Robinson; and brother, James Commins.
Survivors include her sons, Cash Robinson and wife Carla, and Darren Robinson, all of Henderson; brothers, Darrell Commins of Kilgore, Lynn Commins of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Paul Commins of Longview; sisters, Amanda Bongus of Mt. Enterprise, Becky Ross of Mt. Enterprise, and Janet Barnes of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren, Stormy Dar, Samantha Robinson, and Brianna Robinson; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
