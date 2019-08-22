Graveside services for Mr. Cornelius A. “C.A.” Jones, 88, of the Roquemore Community, were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Strong Cemetery with Rev. Joe Jones officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones passed from this life on Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 7, 1931 in Nacogdoches to the late Rev. John E. and Edna M. (Kornegay) Jones. Mr. Jones lived most of his life in Rusk County and worked as a lineman for Rusk County Electric Cooperative. He was also a member of Roquemore Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John E. and Edna Jones; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Allen; sister, Beatrice Jolley; and brother, John E. Jones Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Julia Jones of the Roquemore Community; daughter, Patricia “Trish” Eckart of Lawrence, Kan.; grandchildren, Melissa Steffey and husband David, Jennifer Smith, James Elliott, Niki Romstedt; great-grandchildren, Emily Steffey, Danilynn Steffey, Heather Smith, Corbin Johnson, Macie Elliott, Waylon Elliott, Kaleb Gardner; special nephews, Ralph Jolley, Lemuel Jolley; special nieces, Alice Barton, Jackie Lamberth, Anita Burr; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Jolley, James Elliott, Kaleb Gardner, Carlton Lamberth, David Steffey, Corbin Johnson, Wallace Allmond and Joe Neill.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
