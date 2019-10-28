Graveside services for Corbet O. Taylor, 100 of Kilgore will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kilgore Cemetery with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Mr. Taylor passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Kilgore.
He was born July 8, 1919 in Salem, Arkansas to the late Israel Ewing Taylor and Annie Mae Dunkerson and was one of 10 children. At the young age of 7 his family moved to Oklahoma. In 1943 he entered the military and served with the US Coast Guard. While in the Coast Guard he met and married the love of his life Jacquie in 1944. Shortly after being discharged thru the encouragement of Corbet’s sister Irene they moved to East Texas to the booming oil field industry where he worked for Parade Gasoline Plant for 38 years. During these years they purchased a farm and along with their four children, Rudy, Rick, Riley and Robin they spent many years active in the Kilgore community and serving faithfully in the Kilgore Church of God. Corbet was known for his love of family, spending time outdoors working with his cattle, hunting with his bird dogs and friends along with introducing farm life to his sons and grandchildren…they talk often of the fond memories they have of their time spent with their father and grandfather and will be missed by all that knew him.
Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his wife, Jacquie Taylor in 2006; son, Rudy Taylor; sisters, Irene Andrews, Elizabeth Tallent, Beulah Mudget; brothers, Herbert Taylor, Ed Taylor, Lacey Taylor and Audie Taylor.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his daughter, Robin Brown and husband Robert of Houston; sons, Riley Taylor and wife Debra of Kilgore and Rick Taylor and wife Ramona of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Novela France of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, James Taylor, Tamara Helton, Julie Cox, Dana Page, Richard Taylor, Rhonda Breshears, Ronnie Taylor Rodney Taylor, Brian Taylor, Brooke Taylor, John Brown and Taylor Brown; 38 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren as well as other loving family members.
The family will receive friends at Kilgore Cemetery on Thursday afternoon between one and two p.m. Online condolences may be left at Raderfuneralhome.com
