Conrad W. “Connie” Magouirk, 90, of Baytown, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Baytown.
Connie was born July 8, 1931, in Henderson, to parents; Colen, Sr. and Robbie Grace Walker Magouirk, and has resided in Baytown for the past 65 years.
He was a graduate of London High School class of 1949. Nicknamed “Big Connie” and “Madman Magouirk” for his physical running style, he earned a spot on The Sporting News’ high school all-America team in 1948 and inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Connie signed with Texas A&M, where he lead the Aggies in rushing his final two seasons despite being voted “best blocking back” by his teammates and received his Bachelors degree. Following graduation he spent three years in the Air Force, earning a spot on the service’s worldwide all-star football team, then played for the Detroit Lions before leaving football behind to join Citizens Bank for over 50 years where he humbly held the title of President. Connie was also a dedicated Shriner, and an active contributor to the Texas A&M Association of Former Students and the London Museum. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, traveling, rooting for the Aggies, and especially time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Magouirk was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Colen Magouirk, Jr. and Jack Magouirk, and grandson: Jonathan Davis. He is survived by his wife: Katrinka Kelley Magouirk, daughter: Kelle Davis and husband Charles, sons: Conrad “Buzzy” Magouirk, Jr. and wife Lou, and Michael Magouirk, sister: Jeanette Yeates, grandchildren: Shaun Davis, Kimberli Kosteck and husband Dustin, Michael Magouirk and wife Samantha, Stanton Magouirk, and Kenady Magouirk and fiancé Damian, great-grandchildren: John Conrad Parkhurst-Davis and wife Kiley, Kendall Merritt, Kátia and Korina Smith, Jacob, Abygale, Brycen, and Lincoln Kosteck, and Parker Magouirk, great great-grandchildren: Apollo and Eden Parkhurst, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with funeral services at 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing in Connie’s memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.