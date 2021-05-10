Mrs. Connie Rae Boatwright Conner, 63, of Cañon City, Colorado, formerly of Henderson, passed from this life on April 22, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Conner was born November 13, 1957, in Henderson to the late Lloyd L. and Joyce (Green) Boatwright. For the last year, she has lived in Cañon City, Colorado and was previously a long-time resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Connie attended Henderson schools and went on to attend Kilgore Junior College where she studied in the Criminal Justice Program. She later went on to a long career in the medical field serving in several different capacities for Henderson Memorial Hospital and as a medical clerk for Dr. Sue Williams. Connie was most proud of her time as a Patient Access Specialist for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado.
Outside of her career, Connie loved to travel and antiquing. She absolutely adored and was very proud of her granddaughter, Aristea. She also loved to watch football, especially the San Diego Chargers when her brother Bon was playing for them and her Denver Broncos. Above all, Connie was a Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy E. and Amanda Green, and Myrtle Boatwright Chapman; and her mother-in-law, Madeline Conner.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Lee Conner of Cañon City, Colorado who she married on September 13, 1986; sons, Michael Dale Conner and wife Lindsey and their daughter Aristea of Shoreline, Washington, and David Lloyd Conner of Cañon City, Colorado; siblings, Don Boatwright and wife Carolyn E., Donna Boatwright Saffell, Bon Boatwright and wife Tami, and twin brother Ronnie Roy Boatwright and wife Janet, all of Henderson; nephews and nieces, Chad Boatwright, Melissa Biggs and husband Brett, Brooke Arrington and husband the late Wes Arrington, Jeremy Boatwright, and Adam Boatwright; as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life for Connie will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Amputee Coalition at 900 East Hill Ave., Suite 390, Knoxville, TN 37915 and/or to any veterans organization, including the Rusk County Veteran’s Monument Association at 115 N. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
