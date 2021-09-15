Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Jo Holmes, 69, of New London, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Jack Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holmes passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Longview Regional. She was born December 31, 1951 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Bill and Patricia (Shively) Gorton. She enjoyed taking care of people. Connie loved making lists for the many tasks that she enjoyed doing, such as making floral arrangements for the graves of family members using their favorite flowers and things she needed to take with her when she left the house to go to ball games. She was always prepared for anything with her suitcase of supplies just in case someone needed a drink or snack. Connie prayed every night for her family and friends. She also made sure that if anyone needed something to eat that they had more than enough. One of Connie’s favorite pastimes was spoiling her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Matthew Holmes and Mark Allen Murray.
Survivors include her husband, Frank D. Holmes of New London; daughters, Michelle Walker and husband Guy of Hallsville, Melissa Holmes-Jenkins of Athens; sisters, Marcia Steranka and husband Bob of Tennessee, Debra Crosley and husband Bryan of West Virginia; grandchildren, Allyson Rubendall, Jacob Walker, Brayden Walker, Jaxon Jenkins, Hunter Reed, Judson Murray, Nathan Murray; great-grandchild, Kinley Rubendall and one on the way, Lindi Rubendall; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Claude Bethune, Danny Courcier, Charles Freeman, David Drew, Guy Walker, and Jacob Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be George Linton and Brayden Walker.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
