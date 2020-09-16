Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Jean McCullar Maxwell, 60, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. David Gatlin officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Maxwell passed from this life September 10, 2020, at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. She was born October 27, 1959 in Orange, Texas to the late Rogie Eldon and Lois Jean (Johnson) McCullar. She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and a retired beautician.
She was preceded in death by parents, Rogie and Lois McCullar.
She is survived by husband of 35 years, Troy Maxwell of Henderson; children, Ashley Leigh Whitlock and husband Chris of Henderson, Cody Wade Maxwell of Henderson, and Misty Dawn Maxwell of Henderson; sister, Sherry Conrad and husband Robert of Midland; niece, Stacie Hutchinson and husband Vic and their daughter Zoey; all of Midland, grandchildren, Gage Whitlock and Cole Whitlock; and numerous cousins and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Chase Maxwell, Gage Whitlock, Isaac Haley, John Hughes, Jeremy Maxwell, Jamie Maxwell, Nick Maxwell. Honorary pallbearer will be Cole Whitlock.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.