Mr. Cohlyn Graham, 20, of New Salem, passed from this life on April 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 13, 1999, in Jacksonville and lived most all of his life in New Salem.
Cohlyn loved playing guitar and had a true talent for drawing and art. He was the class clown and had a dry sense of humor that most people didn’t understand, but he knew how to make you laugh. Cohlyn was also a kind and caring person.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie Swink.
Survivors include his mother, Mandy Swink of New Salem; brother, Ethan Graham of New Salem; grandfather, Roy Swink of New Salem; aunts, Gay Glover and husband Scott and their son Braden of New Summerfield, and Tisha Swink-Seider and husband Allan and their children Riley, Dexter, Brock, and Cole of New Salem; great-aunts who were more like grandmothers, Molice Jones and Judy Cochran; special friends, Tommy and Justine Featherston, and Alex LaFlamme; and biological father, Shayne Graham of Alvin.
A Celebration of Life for Cohlyn will be from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the New Salem Community Center.
A register book will be available at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home for family and friends to sign and leave condolences from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. during the week.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
