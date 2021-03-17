Funeral services for Coach James Rickey (Rick) Little, 74, of Whitehouse, was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Park Robertson officiated. Interment followed at New Salem Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Coach James Rickey (Rick) Little passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. Rick was born March 30, 1946 in Cherokee County to the late Harvey Adderson and Jimmie (Bundrick) Little.
Rick grew up in Laneville, Texas and was a graduate of Laneville Independent School. He continued his education at Jacksonville College, in Jacksonville, Texas and received his teaching degree from SFA in Nacogdoches. He taught school and coached high school basketball. He coached at Zavalla High School in Zavalla, Fruitvale High School in Fruitvale, Laredo High School in Laredo, New Summerfield High School, in New Summerfield, and Laneville High School in Laneville. Rick loved coaching. Watching and participating in sports was his passion. Rick attended First Missionary Baptist Church in Laneville with his family and was saved and baptised there. Rick loved studying the Bible, especially the book of Revelation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Adderson and Jimmie (Bundrick) Little; three sisters, Tempy Dora Robertson, Virginia Dale Woolverton, Martha Rue Little; and one brother, Elton Ray Little.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kimberly (Evans) Little, who cared for him faithfully through out his illness; one brother, Harvey (Sonny) Little and wife Sherry of Highlands, Texas; three sisters, Betty Sue Stanley of Jacksonville, Isabel (Bibble) Pepper of Laneville; Ann Wade of Tyler; three children, Stacy Little and wife Geivonna of Nacogdoches, Matt Little and wife Jayne of Arkansas, Lana Palomo and husband Jacob of Lufkin; step-children, Jonathan Evans (Ali), Amanda Johnson (Terry), and Inga Edwards; fifteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Little, Matt Little, Matthew Little, Tyler Russell, Shane Little, and Tom Pepper.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
