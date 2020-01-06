Clyde Worrell, Command Sergeant Major Retired, age 73, of Leroy, formerly of Henderson, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Service will be held 10 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Gerald Cemetery near Leroy, conducted by the Texas National Guard. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm Friday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.
Clyde was born July 4, 1946 in Waco, the son of William and Annie Laurie (Shannon) Worrell. He attended schools in West and was a 1964 graduate of West High School.
On February 4, 1967 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Ross in Leroy. Clyde proudly served his country with the Texas National Guard and the United States Army for 40 years before retiring at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was a member of The Leroy Church where he served as a Deacon and on many committees. Clyde enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and a special cousin, Ben Evelyn Chester.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Dorothy Worrell of Leroy; his daughter, Nikki Shreve of Leroy; his son, Clyde Wesley Worrell and wife Melisa of Crawford; his grandchildren, Madison Worrell, Adrianna Kuhn and husband Garren, William Worrell, Brian Worrell, Kyle Worrell, Kevin Montaner, Elizabeth Austin and husband Chad, Emilie Ivey, and Erica Ivey; a great grandson, Rylan and a great granddaughter, Harper, on the way; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leroy Church or Texas Military Forces Museum at Camp Mabry in Austin.
A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
