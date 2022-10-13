Funeral services for Mr. Clyde Ray Hudman, 85, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Grigsby officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hudman passed from this life on October 10, 2022, at Westward Trails Nursing and Rehab in Nacogdoches. He was born October 2, 1937, in Shelby County to the late Hubert and Opal Louise (Nelson) Hudman and was raised in Mt. Enterprise. Mr. Hudman went on to a long career with Southwestern Bell and AT&T before retiring in 1990 from Lucent Technologies. Clyde was a man that loved to work. After his retirement and moving back to Mt. Enterprise, he went into the cattle business, cultivated a big garden, and established Hudman Services with his brother, doing plumbing and light carpentry. He was also an excellent breakfast cook. Mr. Hudman was also a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Woody Hudman.
Survivors include his wife, Saundra Hudman of Mt. Enterprise; son, Mitchell Hudman and wife Connie of Spring; daughter, Vicki Oliver of Mesquite; sister, Gladys Fancher of Mt. Enterprise; brother, Paul Hudman and wife Joyce of Angleton; grandchildren, Kristyn Burleigh, Aaron Hudman, Bryce Hudman, Colton Oliver, Connor Sanders and Kathryn Sanders; great-grandchildren, Avery Burleigh, Valerie Burleigh, Ryder Hudman, and Emory Oliver; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Colton Oliver, Aaron Hudman, Bryce Hudman, Jason Hudman, Corey Hudman, and Richard Hudman. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Hudman.
