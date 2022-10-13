Hudman

Funeral services for Mr. Clyde Ray Hudman, 85, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Grigsby officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home.

