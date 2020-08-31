Memorial services for Mrs. Clever Mae Adams-Portley, age 86 of Carrollton, was held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Garmon Funeral Home Chapel, under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clever Mae Portley was born February 25, 1934 in the Oak Hill community of Rusk County to the parentage of Jessie and Gussie Lee Greenwood Adams. She was the fourth of seven children and grew up in a loving close-knit family. Clever Mae’s maternal grandparents were Dick and Lou Greenwood and paternal grandparents were Moses and Georgia Jackson Adams.
She accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Fredonia Baptist Church and later united with the Post Oak C.M.E. Church where she remained a faithful and dedicated member of the Usher Board and choir until relocating to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
Clever Mae graduated from the Mayflower High School in May 1951 and during her high school years, she was very active in several organizations i.e. FHA and was an outstanding basketball player. After graduation, she matriculated to Hurd Beauty College in Marshall, Texas.
Later in life, Clever Mae Adams united in Holy Matrimony to Daniel Webster Portley ‘D.W.’
Clever Mae and D.W. raised her son Gene. As time progressed, they were instrumental in raising and nurturing granddaughter, Lameshia as their own. In later years, Lameshia and her husband, Eric doted on “Granny” spending countless quality hours caring for her. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, dinners, movie night and the bi-weekly family visits with them.
Her work experience included being a devoted homemaker and employment for Skeeter Boat Company in Kilgore, Texas.
Clever Mae possessed a passionate and unyielding faith in God. Her favorite scripture was Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.