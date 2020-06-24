Funeral services for Mr. Cleophas Jay ‘Jay Baby’ Manns, Sr., age 73 of Henderson was held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church, Henderson. Burial will followed in the Antioch Memorial Gardens under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Cleophas J. Manns, Sr. was born on May 19, 1947 in Henderson, Texas to Joe Lee Manns, Sr. and Cleola Flanagan Manns. At an early age, he united with Antioch Baptist Church where he attended faithfully as a child.
Cleophas J. Manns, Sr. attended Henderson High School where he ran track and field and received many awards and certificates in the sport that he loved. He discovered at a young age a passion for fixing cars, home improvements and farming. Cleophas also attended Job Corps where he attained the skilled trade of Heavy Equipment Operator. In 1967, he moved to Detroit, Michigan where he was employed at Ford Motor Company where he worked as a Press Operator. He would later be employed at General Motors Willow Run Transmission Plant, and that is where his passion for fixing cars and home improvements became an reality. While working a full-time job, he had started his own business: Jay’s Security, Jay’s Home Improvements and Jay’s Auto Body and Repairs. Rehabbing old homes and renting them out to low income families in his neighborhood and the surrounding communities allowed him to be a helper, counselor, father-figure and a protector for many. Later Cleophas retired from General Motors Willow Run Transmission Plant to take on his passion full-time.
Cleophas J. Manns, Sr. met the love of his life Crissandra (Faye) Jones Manns in 1974, and they had two children: Cleophas Manns, Jr. and Zandra Q. Manns. In the following years, heart issues and three heart attacks caused him to have to close his businesses. That’s when he decided to travel with his wife and see what new beginnings would bring. They moved back to his home state of Texas in 2012. A few years later he would have more heart issues causing him to be admitted to the hospital where he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer. In 2016 he underwent open-heart surgery that caused him to have to slow his activities down. It did not stop him from being the same bubbly, kind-hearted, loud, giving spirit that he was. Cherishing every moment with his friends and family, he was strong and comforted by loved ones until the end.
Cleophas J. Manns, Sr. is preceded in death by his parents: Joe Lee Manns, Sr. and Cleola Flanagan Manns.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife: Crissandra F. Manns of Henderson, Texas; son, Cleophas Manns, Jr. of Longview, Texas; daughter, Zandra Q. Manns of Detroit, Michigan; two granddaughters: Charielle Q. Manns and Jailee Manns; one grandson, Cleophas J. Manns of Longview, Texas; two sisters: Rosie M. Thompson of Tulare, California and Sunny Fay Sherow of Henderson, Texas; six brothers: Johnnie Lee Manns of Henderson, Texas, Joe Lee Manns, Jr. of Dallas, Texas, Bobby Manns of Longview, Texas, Ulysess Manns of Houston, Texas, Bennie Ray Isabella of Henderson, Texas, Wayne Manns of Henderson, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and devoted friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Manns was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Manns passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Henderson.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.