Claude Ernest Knox, 69, of Overton, passed away on September 4, 2020, in Overton, Texas. He was born October 18, 1950 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Glenn Norris Knox and Clara Castleberry Knox.
Funeral services for Claude Knox were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas with Reverend Clay Potter, Heath Knox and Reverend Mike Matlock officiating. Burial was at the Sweetwater Cemetery in Decatur, Texas at 3 p.m.
Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Claude was a member of the community for 30 years. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Overton.
Preceded in death by his father, Reverend Glenn Norris Knox.
Survivors include his mother, Clara Castleberry Knox of Overton; daughter, Heather Knox Davis of Coppell, Texas; sons Heath Knox and wife, Deena of Tyler, Stephen Knox of Overton and Stewart Knox and wife, Cheryl of Henderson; 23 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Lonnie Barnes, David McMichael, David Brown, Lloyd Brewer, Cali Quintero, Pat Coleman, Ricky McPherson and Edward Brown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.