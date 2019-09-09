Funeral services for Mr. Clarence Godfrey, 88, of Laneville, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.
Mr. Godfrey passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence in Laneville. He was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Arkansas City, Kan. to the late Jesse and Ruth (Lowery) Godfrey and had lived in Laneville since 1995.
Mr. Godfrey proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired after 20 years of active service which includes his time as military law enforcement.
Clarence later owned and operated his own diesel mechanic shop before going on to a 22 year career with Caterpillar. Mr. Godfrey was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson and was passionate about his faith and his family. He also loved to garden and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Godfrey; daughters, Becky Sexton and Laurie Godfrey; brother, Larry Godfrey; and sister, Tessi Herr.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Brannon and husband Greg of Richmond, and Cindy Joynt of Oakmont, Pa.; step-son, Wendell Whitten of Henderson; step-daughters, Karen Spurlin of Atlanta, and Amelia Johnson of South Carolina; sisters, Iona Gaddis and Naomi Byrne of Arkansas City, Kan.; brother, Wayne Godfrey of Newkirk, Okla.; grandchildren, Jessica Godfrey, Sarah Brannon, Joshua Joynt, Aaron Shatney, Anna Whitten, Sarah Murillo, Jesse Whitten, Ryan Johnson, James Spurlin, Jeremy Spurlin, Jason Spurlin, Justin Spurlin and Ryan Johnson; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Whitten, James Spurlin, Jeremy Spurlin, Justin Spurlin, Jason Spurlin and Adam J. Sharp.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.