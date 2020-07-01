Graveside services for Mrs. Clara Lynn Porter Gibson, 83, of Henderson, was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gibson passed from this life on June 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born September 19, 1936, in Henderson to the late Russell and Pauline (Heifner) Porter, and she graduated from Henderson High School in 1954. Clara had worked for Dr. Brown, DDS for several years and also at Henderson City Hall and the Rusk County Clerk’s Office for many years. She was a member of Bar None Cowboy Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Porter.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Garland Gibson; sons, Gary Gibson and Randy Gibson; brother, Robert Porter and wife Rhonda, all of Henderson; sister, Nell Porter Compton of Kilgore; and sister-in-law, Kathy Porter of Henderson; many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
