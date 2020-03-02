Clara Jane Smart, age 102 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Smart was born January 20, 1918 in Rusk County, Texas.
She was retired as an Accountant for Huntsville Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Smyrna Missionary Baptist in the Oak Flat Community of Rusk County.
Mrs. Smart is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Levis Smart, a son, Fant Smart, three brothers, Bill, Mack and J.D. Woolverton, four sisters, Evalyn Scruggs, Lottie Johnson, JoAnn McKay, and Dehlia Parsons.
Survivors include one son and daughter in law, Tim and Sharon Smart of New Boston, Texas, two brothers and a sister in law, Buford and Margie Woolverton of Oakflat, Texas, Gene Woolverton of Plainview Connecticut, one sister in law, Dale Woolverton of Laneville, Texas, one brother in law, Len McKay of Canada, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas.
Funeral Services were at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., before services.
Interment will be in Holleman Cemetery, Oak Flat, Rusk County, Texas under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fant Smart Scholarship Fund, Lufkin Middle School, 900 East Denman Ave, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com or www.crawfordacrim.com.
