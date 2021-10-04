Services for Christy Carrizosa, 55, of Henderson will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Bishop Laramie Jackson and Father Jay officiating. The family will receive friends from six until eight o’clock in the evening on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Christy ended her earthly journey on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Christy was born on November 23, 1965, in San Marcos, to Lupe Cruz and Mary Lou Avery. Mrs. Carrizosa was a graduate of San Marcos high school. After High school, she continued her education completing her business degree. Christy had two daughters and was a loving and dedicated mother. She loved Hello Kitty, playing bingo, and going to the casinos.
Mrs. Carrizosa was devoted to her community and was involved in various charities. She was bilingual and would often assist city officials translating. Christy was an ordained minister through Universal Life Church and loved officiating wedding ceremonies. Mrs. Carrizosa also sold Avon for more than 30 years. Christy was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Christy is survived by her father, Lupe Cruz of San Marcos, children, Maria Lara of Kilgore, Rachel Carrizoza (Douglas Bolanos) of Kilgore, grandchildren, Kayn Lara of Kilgore, Ava Lara of Kilgore, Camila Hernandez of Kilgore, Kaylina Whitaker of Kilgore, Brynlee Whitaker of Kilgore, brothers, Steve Cruz of Gladewater, Richard Cruz (Edie Cruz) of Hallsville, sister, Sharon Henderson of WhiteOak, Cynthia Ruiz (Chris Ruiz) of Hutto, aunts, Mary Ellen Ledezma, Mary Jane Schott, Mary Renteria, uncles, Norman Vasquez, Louis Vasquez, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Christy was reunited with her mother, Mary Lou Cruz, brother, Charlie Cruz, grandparents, Fay Avery and Clifford Avery, uncle Henry Vasquez, and Jane Vazquez.
