Funeral services for Mrs. Christine Stuart, 88, of Henderson, was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Pastors Chad Townsley and Josh Blizzard officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stuart passed away December 23, 2019, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler.
She was born Dec. 25, 1930 in Linden to the late Wyman H. and Iva (Sloan) Hays.
Christine was a homemaker and a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Stuart, Sr.; daughter, Donna Stuart Hamilton; seven siblings; and grandchildren, Michael Lane Hamilton, Jana Renee Hamilton, Susan Dumas Buck, Maggie Buck, and Bradley Dumas.
Survivors include: children, T.A. Stuart and wife Margie Dell of Henderson, Dianne Taylor of Henderson, Beverly Burns and husband Dennis of North Carolina, Judy Schultz and husband Bill of Henderson, and Cathy Burks and husband Bobby of Henderson; sister, Hazel Durisoe of Troup; grandchildren, Kellee Pace, Lanita Gantt, Wendy Markley, James Stuart, Jerry Stuart, Tina Williford, Nicholas Dumas, Jacy Townsley, Christal Blizzard, and Coy Spencer; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends, and her beloved pet dog, Mollie.
Pallbearers are Coy Spencer, Nicholas Dumas, James Stuart, Jerry Stuart, Chase Stuart, and Ty Shaffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 906 W. Main St., Henderson, Tx, 75652. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
