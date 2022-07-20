Ms. Chelsee Dakota Gonzalez, 28, of Tatum, passed from this life on July 14, 2022.
She was born September 15, 1993, in Jacksonville, Florida and has lived in Tatum for the last 12 years.
Tatum was “home,” and Chelsee loved to go fishing on Martin Creek Lake. She also carried a vast knowledge of trucks and motors, a knowledge that would impress most men. She was a loving and devoted mother as well as a loyal and steadfast friend. Chelsee had been a member of First United Methodist Church in Tatum.
She was preceded in death by her Pop, Bill Brewer; great-grandparents, Herbert and Georgia Stricklin; and grandfather, L.G. Holland.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Tiffeny and Gene Holland of Tatum; father and step-mother, Richard and Hollie Melton of Tyler; grandmothers, Barbara Brewer of Tatum and Kay Holland of Henderson; partner and fishing buddy, Joe Gonzalez of Tatum; daughters, Kenslee Elizabeth Easley, Jaylee Isabelle Gonzalez, and Caysee Irene Gonzalez, all of Tatum; sisters, Jennifer “Little Jody” Briggs of Groesbeck, Stormey Ross of LaPorte, and Shawnee Ross of LaPorte; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends.
Funeral services for Chelsee were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Tatum with Rev. Dwain Smith officiating. Interment followed at Martin Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Joe Isaac Gonzalez, Sam Taylor, Joe Chambers, Don Liles, Harold Whitaker, and Devin Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken McCullen, Aaron Ottaway, and Aaron Hays.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
