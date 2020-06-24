A celebration of the life of Mr. Chase Logan, 25, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Logan passed from this life on June 14, 2020. He was born September 29, 1994, in Lufkin and has lived most of his life in Henderson. Chase attended, and graduated from, Henderson High School where he played multiple sports including basketball and track, among others. He loved all sports, most especially basketball. Later, he went to work for Sanderson Farms. He liked to learn about odd topics and play video games in his spare time. Chase also enjoyed hanging out with friends and making people laugh. He had a big heart and will surely be missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Logan; and his grandfather, Milton Peacock.
Survivors include his mother, Kimberlea Harris of Henderson; grandmother, Dee Ross and husband Doyle of Ore City; son, Noah Coe Logan and his mother Melissa Garcia of Henderson; siblings, Andee Green of Michigan, Luke Logan of Henderson, Judge Logan and wife Ciera of Henderson, James Logan of Shreveport, Louisiana, Cynthia Dixon of Ft. Worth, Tabrika Logan of Rosevine, and Tori Sowell of Rosevine; nieces and nephews, Aliegha Logan, Lexie Logan, Dylan Miracle, and Braden Sudek; as well as a host of other family and special close friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.