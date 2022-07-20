Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte Pepper of the Stewart Community was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Pyers and Rev. Clyde Tucker officiating.
The family received friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pepper passed away July 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born to Andrew and Cora (Ballard) Brock in Oklahoma and on July 3rd she turned 39 again. Mrs. Pepper was the retired former owner of Charlotte Pepper Insurance Agency in Henderson. She was a resident of the Stewart Community since 1971 and was a member of Stewart Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Cora (Ballard) Brock; husband Herman Pepper; son, Brice Stafford; brothers and sisters, Donald Brock, Lois Nicklas, Elton Brock, Leonard Brock, and Wilma Fay Brock.
Survivors include her children, Peggy Rogas and husband Clay of Tatum, Andy Stafford of Tatum, Jeff Pepper and wife Rhonda of Tatum; grandchildren, Michelle Dailey, Craig Rogas, Brett Rogas, Bobby Stafford, Vicki Pyers, Casi Shadowens, Rebecca Pepper, Kim Kindred, Joe Pepper; sixteen great- grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, other family, and friends.
Memorials can be made to Stewart Free Will Baptist Church, 15896 FM 1797, Tatum, Texas 75691.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
