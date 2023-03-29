The celebration of life for Charlie Joe Crisp, 84, of Henderson, Texas, will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Henderson, Texas, with Chris Ford and George Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in Laneville Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Charlie was born February 8, 1939, in Laredo, Texas, to the late Rosie Anna (Schovajsa) and Mannie Wallace Crisp, and was greeted by Jesus Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.