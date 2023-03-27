The celebration of life for Charlie Joe Crisp, 84, of Henderson, Texas, will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Henderson, Texas, with Chris Ford and George Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in Laneville Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Charlie was born February 8, 1939 in Laredo, Texas, to the late Rosie Anna (Schovajsa) and Mannie Wallace Crisp, and was greeted by Jesus Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Charlie grew up in Houston and graduated from Aldine High School with the Class of ’57. He began working at a very young age and continued to be a hard worker his entire life. He worked the Parts Counter at International Harvester in Houston and Allen Samuels East Texas Dodge in Tyler for many years, along with many other various jobs. He was a “fixer” and enjoyed tinkering and working on things. He enjoyed fishing -when he had a chance – visiting, and talking with others. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Charlie became a Christian as a young man. Following Christ and leading his family in his service to Christ became a big priority in his life. He was very faithful and had a servant’s heart. He loved to sing – always active in the choir and doing specials, as well. He taught children’s Sunday School, drove the church bus to pick people up for church, worked with the youth group, drove the bus on mission trips - working on the bus when necessary - and was a mentor to many of the young men in the youth group and the church. He was ordained as a Deacon at Westview Baptist Church in Houston and also served as Deacon at West Main Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church in Henderson. He wanted to share God’s love with everyone who crossed his path – whether that be simply by making them smile, baking them a “caterpillar cake”, giving them a ride somewhere, or helping in any way he could.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Wanda Joy (Richardson) Crisp of Henderson; son, Kenneth Crisp, Sr. and wife Belinda of Williamsburg, Virginia; daughters, Cheri Wilson of Lufkin, Tonya Barnes and husband Aaron, Jennifer Ford and husband Chris, all of Henderson; son-in-law, Preston Wilson of Victoria; grandchildren and spouses, Kenneth “Eddie” Crisp, Jr., Mike and Lindsey Wilson, Rowdy and Natalie Wilson, Kami and Nathan Youngblood, Dakota and Haley Marks, Mindy Barnes, Megan and Lloyd Wallace, Morgan Barnes, Christian Ford, Wyatt Ford, Carson Ford; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Vance, Mary Lou Cilny and husband Joe; brother, George Crisp and wife Paula; sisters-in-law, Ann Crisp and Wilma Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Teresa Kaye Crisp; brothers, Robert “Bob” Crisp, and Donald Crisp; in-laws, Horace and Louise Richardson; and brothers-in-law, Ed Vance and Dwaine Williams.
Pallbearers will be Preston Wilson, Lloyd Wallace, Morgan Barnes, Nathan Youngblood, Rowdy Wilson, Dakota Marks, Wyatt Ford, and Carson Ford. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenneth Crisp, Sr., Aaron Barnes, Mike Wilson, Kenneth “Eddie” Crisp, Jr., Ryan Wilson, and the Seeds of Peace quartet.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to ChristWay Baptist Church at 1200 Old Omen Road, Tyler, TX 75701 or Angel Care Hospice 702 Fair Park Drive, Suite 102, Henderson, TX 75654.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Angel Care Hospice for the love, care, and support given to Charlie and Wanda.
