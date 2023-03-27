Crisp

The celebration of life for Charlie Joe Crisp, 84, of Henderson, Texas, will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Henderson, Texas, with Chris Ford and George Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in Laneville Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Charlie was born February 8, 1939 in Laredo, Texas, to the late Rosie Anna (Schovajsa) and Mannie Wallace Crisp, and was greeted by Jesus Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Charlie grew up in Houston and graduated from Aldine High School with the Class of ’57. He began working at a very young age and continued to be a hard worker his entire life. He worked the Parts Counter at International Harvester in Houston and Allen Samuels East Texas Dodge in Tyler for many years, along with many other various jobs. He was a “fixer” and enjoyed tinkering and working on things. He enjoyed fishing -when he had a chance – visiting, and talking with others. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

