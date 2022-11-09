“The master speaks, The work is done: The gavel sounds, God calls us home.”
Charles Thomas Spivey, beloved husband and devoted Mason, passed away from the world on November 5, 2022, at the age of 64.
“The master speaks, The work is done: The gavel sounds, God calls us home.”
Charles Thomas Spivey, beloved husband and devoted Mason, passed away from the world on November 5, 2022, at the age of 64.
Charles was born on July 22, 1958, to Cecil and Ouida Spivey in Normangee, Texas. He graduated from Madisonville High School, Class of 1976, and retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after 27 years. In 2006, Charles earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Colorado Technical University.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Spivey; brother James; father-in-law Pat Kelley; grandparents, L.L. and Fannie Spivey; John Thomas and Gertie Walton.
He leaves behind a devoted wife of forty-four years, Frances Jane Spivey, a daughter, Janet Clifton and her husband David, and grandchildren Peyton, Olivia, and Abigail Clifton of Minden, Texas. He also leaves behind his mother, Ouida Spivey of Madisonville; mother-in-law, John Martha Kelley of Lovelady and his siblings, Wayne Spivey and wife Kathy of Hunstville; Joyce Singletary and husband, Dan of Madisonville; Kathy Wells and husband Mark of Palestine; sister-in-law Martha Locker of Cedar Park as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Member of First Christian Church, Charles was most known for two things: loving his family and loving his neighbors. He was an endowed member of Lovelady Lodge No. 539, where he was elevated to Master Mason 3rd degree, and Grapeland Lodge No. 473. He served in many areas during his years at the lodge. His final service was District Deputy Grand Master of District No. 23 of the Grand Lodge of Texas.
Charles will be remembered for his lovingkindness, dedication to helping others succeed, and passion for his family and lodge brothers.
Visitation will be on November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Crockett, Texas, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service at 11. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, Crockett, Lovelady Masonic Lodge No. 539, or the American Cancer Society.
