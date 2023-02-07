Charles Ray Rush II passed from this life on January 29, 2023 in Canton, Texas. Celebration of life services will be on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Eubank Funeral Home at in Canton, TX. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and services at 2 pm. Charles was born on May 11, 1959 to Charles Ray and Marie Gouchie Rush in Olney, Texas. He married the love of his life Cindy Atwood Rush on July 28, 1979.
Charles graduated from Graham High School in 1977 then attended Baylor University until 1979. Charles graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in 1982 and began working for his dad as a geologist until 1985 when he was called to join Pritchard & Abbott, Inc. to work as an appraiser for the Hualapai Indian tribe reservation appraising oil and gas property. He and Cindy moved to Henderson Texas in 1986 and there he began his appraisal career appraising oil and gas and large industrial facilities. Charles loved his work and gained many friendships during his work tenure. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in his job with honesty and respect. He always had a smile ready for anyone he met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.