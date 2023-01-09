Celebration of life Services for Mr. Charles M. Garrett, 76, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Eldon Warren officiating.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mr. Garrett passed from this life on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born on May 19, 1946, in Muskegon, MI to the late Charles F. and Philomena Irene Garrett. “Chuckie,” as he was known, served in the US Army Special Forces during the Vietnam conflict from 1967-1969. He graduated from chef school, worked as a painter, and contracted work as a commercial fisherman in the Gulf. He was a member of the Sault Ste Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mikele Charles Garrett; sister Charlotte Garrett; and granddaughter Crystal Garrett.
Survivors include sons, Craig Garrett, and James Franklin Garrett, both of North Port, FL, and Chad Edwin Garrett; two granddaughters, Krissi Garrett Vuocolo and husband Michael of Jackson, MI, and Stacey Garrett of Whitmore Lake, MI; four great-grandchildren, Ashton and Aiden Garrett, and Garrett and Grace Vuocolo; sisters, Suzanne Dastous and husband Frank of Henderson, Janie Karacson of Marquette, MI, and Lisse Anjel Garrett of Omaha, NE; niece Kris Ferro of Ohio, and nephews, Jimmy Karacson of Marquette, MI, Jacob Dastous and Frankie Dastous, both of Tyler; and numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or to the Henderson Texas Animal Center, 1201 Highland Dr., Henderson, TX 75652.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Garrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
