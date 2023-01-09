Garrett

Celebration of life Services for Mr. Charles M. Garrett, 76, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Eldon Warren officiating.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

