Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward Kelley, 83, of Tatum, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Gary Chambers officiating. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, February 15, two hours before the service.
Mr. Kelley passed away February 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 3, 1936 in St. Joseph, LA to the late Morris Clifton and Ola Mae Kelley. He retired from Texas Utilities, and also worked as an electrician prior to that for several local contractors. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Joyce Kelley; and sister, Kathleen Crump. Survivors include: his children, Charles David Kelley of Longview, Lea Anna Stark of Longview, and Susan Joy Sanders-Ybarra and husband Martin Ybarra Jr. of Tatum; eight grandchildren, Justin Sipes and wife Julianna, Trevor Sanders and wife Julia, Jordan Nail, Tyson Sanders, Dakota Stark, Trace Sanders, Darby Smith and husband Chad, and Derek Nail and wife Amy; seven great-grandchildren, Garrett Sipes, Kinley Sanders, Brody Smith, Wyatt Sanders, Owen Sanders, Georgie Sanders, and Rayce Smith; and one sister, Carolyn Hunter of Longview.
Pallbearers are: Justin Sipes, Jordan Nail, Dakota Stark, Trevor Sanders, Tyson Sanders, and Trace Sanders.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Sipes, Joey Sanders, Derek Nail, and Chad Smith.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
