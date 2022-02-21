Charles Douglas Crye passed away peacefully the afternoon of February 10, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas with friends and family by his side.
Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76135.
He was 81 years old, born March 15, 1940, in Selman City, Texas to the now deceased Carmel and Trebie Crye. He was the youngest of four children: late brothers Michael and Leonard Crye and survived by his sister Evelyn Peacock. Charles was married on May 15, 1965, to Gretchen (Wagoner) Crye, who preceded him in death in 2003. They had two sons: Steven and Jeffrey, daughter-in-laws Arlene and Helen, and six grandchildren: Joshua, Russell, Ysabelle, Travis, Emily and Abigail. Other survivors include sister-in-law Elizabeth Crye and brother-in-law Rex Ronald Wagoner.
