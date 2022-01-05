Charles ‘Charlie’ Edgar Overstreet, 70, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home in Henderson, Texas.
He was born July 29, 1951, to John Wesley and Mary Overstreet in Clanton, Alabama.
Charlie served his country in the Army during Vietnam and was a longtime resident of Henderson.
He worked many years at Fiberglass Specialties. He loved riding his Harley with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Mary Overstreet and brother, Joseph ‘Joe’ Overstreet.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kathy Overstreet of Henderson; daughter, Karen Jimerson and husband Scott of Henderson; grandchildren, Caleb Jimerson of Houston, and Cora Jimerson of Henderson; and brother, Wes Overstreet and wife, Sandra of Humble.
He requested no funeral services.
