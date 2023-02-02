Chad Brent Miller was born on January 26, 1980, and passed away on January 24, 2023. Chad spent a majority of his life working in the oilfield to support his family. Through the last year of his life he got to follow his dream and work in the EMS world. His passion was to help people and his family. He loved his children and family dearly. He was always wanting to do everything he could for them.
Chad was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Miller.
He is survived by his wife Pamela (Furguson) Miller, his daughters, Ryelei Williams and Ava Miller, his sons, Mason Martin, Braxton Miller, Grayson Miller, and Adien Miller. He is also survived by his parents, Brenda and Bubba Miller, his sister, Amy (Miller) Cox and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Chad will be held Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson, with a burial to follow at Laneville Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday prior to the service.
