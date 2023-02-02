Miller

Chad Brent Miller was born on January 26, 1980, and passed away on January 24, 2023.  Chad spent a majority of his life working in the oilfield to support his family.  Through the last year of his life he got to follow his dream and work in the EMS world.  His passion was to help people and his family.  He loved his children and family dearly.  He was always wanting to do everything he could for them.

Chad was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Miller. 

