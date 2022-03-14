Cecil Adrian Gentry, 74, departed his life on Monday February 7, 2022, with his wife by his side. Adrian was born on June 29, 1947, in Henderson, Texas to Cecil L. Gentry and Ernestine Gentry. He had a happy childhood growing up in Henderson. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a wonderful athlete, playing little league baseball and football for the Henderson Lions. He competed as a shot putter on the University of Texas track team.
He began his career as a teacher and coach in Arlington ISD. Moving back to Austin, he began a career in investments with American Founders Life Insurance Company, American Bank, Austin National Bank, and retired from the State Permanent School Fund. He was a member of the Austin Society of Financial Analysts, Inc. and past president and chairman of the Austin Investment Association.
He enjoyed running and walking around the local track and feeding his squirrels and birds in his backyard. Adrian was a good and sweet man and will be fondly remembered by friends and family for his kind and generous heart. He loved UT football and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his church, Shepherd of the Hills Christian Church, and was an active member, serving as a member of the cabinet. He volunteered for Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Hands On Housing, and Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH).
Adrian is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jill Gentry, and his cousins Lee Hensley and wife Karin, Kenny Hensley and wife Susan, Patsy McCleskey and Mary Beth Powell, Rexanne and Cari Ham. In addition, he is survived by Jill’s siblings Susie Sticksel, Shelley Musick, and Mark Philbrick and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special gratitude for the outstanding support, care, and love the staff and caregivers of Colonial Gardens Memory Care gave to Adrian. A special thank you to Kindred and Valerian Hospice for their kindness and assistance. Thank you also to all our family and friends for their love, support, and prayers.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Christian Church located at 6909 West Courtyard Drive, Austin, Texas on March 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Lanier officiating.
Adrian will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. We are blessed for his earthly life as well as certain of his heavenly one.
Memorials in Adrian’s name may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Christian Church or a charity close to your heart.
