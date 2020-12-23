Graveside services for Mrs. Cathey Whitehead, 76, of Selman City, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery on Thursday.
Mrs. Whitehead passed from this life on December 19, 2020, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. She was born September 7, 1944, in Hanford, Washington and has lived in Selman City for the last 41 years. Cathey was raised near Kilgore and graduated from Liberty City High School. Earlier in her life, she saved her memories of family and friends through her ability to put together scrapbooks. She loved to travel with David in their RV and especially loved going to Colorado. Cathey attended Long Ears for Christ cowboy church in Arp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dolly (Melton) Yaw.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 41 years, David N. Whitehead of Selman City; daughter, Misty Stroud of Arp; brother, Tom Buchanan and wife Larrene of Dickson, Tennessee; grandchildren, Victoria Hukill and husband Ian, Tristan Stroud, and Naomi Stroud; great-grandson, Axl Hukill, and one more on the way; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Cooper, Tristan Stroud, Sidney Whitehead, Kollin Money, Pat Money, Michael Hensley, Alex Scaglione, and David Wimberly.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
