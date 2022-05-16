Funeral services for Mr. Casey Cooper, 45, of Henderson, was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the funeral home.
Mr. Cooper passed from this life on May 9, 2022, at UT Health in Tyler. He was born January 27, 1977, in Tyler and lived all of his life in Henderson. Casey graduated from Henderson High School and later became a driver for Isaacs Wrecker Service. He was also a long-time member of Bar None Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Cooper of Henderson; mother, Tina Cooper and husband Billy Miller of Henderson; father, George Cooper of Henderson; daughter, Cheyenne Williams of Henderson; and brothers, Gill Miller and wife Erin of Nacogdoches, and Benny Miller and wife Jamie of Llano.
Pallbearers will be Gil Miller, Michael Stephenson, Chris Dean, Gene Gossett, Todd Craig, Dustin Reminer, Gunner Walker, and Jeremy Height.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bar None Arena Team. 9162 State Highway 43 E, Tatum, TX 75691.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.